Aragon Market Capitalization Tops $22.68 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00009230 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, Bittrex and GOPAX. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $6,553.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00189947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.01009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,700,256 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitfinex, IDEX, GOPAX, Liqui, Bittrex, AirSwap and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

