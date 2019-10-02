Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.57. 14,866,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,053,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $1,016.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.53.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

