Analyzing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Stagecoach Group (NASDAQ:SAGKF)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

This table compares Niu Technologies and Stagecoach Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million 2.94 -$50.76 million N/A N/A Stagecoach Group $5.34 billion 0.16 N/A N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 1.61% 8.49% 2.40% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Niu Technologies and Stagecoach Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 47.92%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Stagecoach Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract to transit authorities and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,100 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London and Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.