Analysts Set Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Price Target at GBX 1,644

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,644 ($21.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of Smiths Group stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.48) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,526 ($19.94). 969,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,257 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,603.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 31.80 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $14.10. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley purchased 763 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520.83 ($16,360.68).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.