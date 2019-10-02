Analysts Set Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) Price Target at €61.60

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.60 ($71.63).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €71.50 ($83.14) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

SKB stock traded down €1.22 ($1.42) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €33.40 ($38.84). The company had a trading volume of 48,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Koenig & Bauer has a 1 year low of €28.24 ($32.84) and a 1 year high of €54.80 ($63.72). The company has a market capitalization of $551.93 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.07.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

