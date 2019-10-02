Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT at $26.36

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 98,339 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,416,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

