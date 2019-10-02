Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) PT at $15.69

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.
HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
NYSE HPE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.45. 332,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,390. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,070,000 after purchasing an additional 366,539 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,381,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 211,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
