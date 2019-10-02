Analysts Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) PT at $15.69

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $14.45. 332,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,390. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,654.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,070,000 after purchasing an additional 366,539 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,381,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 211,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

