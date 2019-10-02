Analysts Expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.46 Million

Analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to post sales of $89.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.30 million. Zscaler posted sales of $63.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $401.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.50 million to $405.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $517.03 million, with estimates ranging from $505.40 million to $536.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.94. 2,297,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,435. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -391.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $84,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $402,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 474.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.