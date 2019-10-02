Analysts Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $343.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.65 and a beta of 1.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.42.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor acquired 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,145.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 536,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 44.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 201,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

