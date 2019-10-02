Analysts Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to post $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the lowest is $3.27 billion. BJs Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $13.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $14.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 3,029,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $77,808,807.84. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $188,363.59. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,341,930 shares of company stock valued at $86,054,012. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after acquiring an additional 334,974 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 20.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,598 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 71.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 81,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,796,000.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. 1,386,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,924. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

