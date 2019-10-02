Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,541,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,525,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Huntsman by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,450,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 395,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 838,161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,798,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.