Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.11

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 32690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510,118 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 135.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 19,616,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,778,000 after buying an additional 11,292,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,885,000 after buying an additional 1,805,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,708,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,718,000 after buying an additional 278,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,904,000 after buying an additional 2,543,211 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

