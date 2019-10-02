Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.98 on Monday, hitting $189.21. 1,686,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average of $185.98. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,284,740 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,788,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 50.5% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,859,000 after buying an additional 369,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

