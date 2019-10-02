Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.41.

AMGN traded down $3.98 on Monday, hitting $189.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.98. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

