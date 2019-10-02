Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given a $231.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.41.

AMGN stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.21. 1,686,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,882. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,284,740 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after buying an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,788,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after buying an additional 369,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

