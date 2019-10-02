American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters comprises approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.5% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 480,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.3% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,434,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,140,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 160.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 111,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

AEO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 95,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

