Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,254.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,735.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,790.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,847.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $856.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

