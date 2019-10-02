Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Amarin by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,612,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,472,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron Berg sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $2,104,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stack sold 51,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,158,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,821 shares of company stock worth $7,011,248 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarin stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,910,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Amarin Co. plc has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.