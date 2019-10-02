Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Shares Up 18.2%

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) shares shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 273,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 231% from the average session volume of 82,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Altai Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATI)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

