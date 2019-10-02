Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,206.77. 579,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,975. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,202.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,174.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $837.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.