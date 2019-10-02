Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.55

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.55 and traded as low as $178.40. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $180.50, with a volume of 3,076 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.55. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

