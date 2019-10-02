Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.42. Alpha Bank shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 5,417 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

About Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

