AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $109,338.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $109,338.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,563,260 coins and its circulating supply is 8,925,402 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

