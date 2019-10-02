Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,650 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Allegheny Technologies worth $42,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,056,000 after buying an additional 373,842 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 111.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,603,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 775,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,195,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155,034 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,830.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $222,680. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ATI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 107,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,540. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.59.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

