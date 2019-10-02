Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. 180,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.61. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $84,442.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,621.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,197 shares of company stock valued at $407,440 in the last ninety days. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 196,463 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

