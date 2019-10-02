Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Sells $251,550.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 32,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $251,550.00.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 8,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.87 and a current ratio of 9.89. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 43,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1,952.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities cut Akoustis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Akoustis Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

