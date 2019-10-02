Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.79.

TSE:AC traded down C$1.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.00. 1,263,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,097. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$22.57 and a 12 month high of C$47.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 4.8299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 12,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$559,035.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at C$1,020,654.35. Also, Director Calin Rovinescu sold 661,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$29,563,499.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,376,709.12. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 997,828 shares of company stock worth $44,298,502.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

