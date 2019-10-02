AidCoin Price Tops $0.0088 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, AidCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One AidCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $402,094.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

