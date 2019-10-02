AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of AGNC remained flat at $$15.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,531. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

