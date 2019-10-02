AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.48. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 13,100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

Get AgJunction alerts:

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that AgJunction Inc will post 0.0101053 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for AgJunction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgJunction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.