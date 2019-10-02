Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $80.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

AGIO stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.