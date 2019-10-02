Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 1.5%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 21,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 658,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Laidlaw set a $10.00 price target on Affimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.85.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affimed NV will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Affimed by 842.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 144,905 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 192.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 41.5% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 210,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed during the second quarter worth about $8,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.