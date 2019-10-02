Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Down 3.7%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 121,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.35, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.