Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.52

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and traded as low as $40.01. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 77,875 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (LON:AVO)

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

