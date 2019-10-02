ADAMANT Messenger Price Tops $0.0145 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.20 million and $283.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,654,202 coins and its circulating supply is 82,512,191 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.