Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $15.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,809. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

