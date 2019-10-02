Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,901 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,355,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,051,000 after acquiring an additional 713,027 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,928. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.10.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total transaction of $582,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,940.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

