AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.04.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. 8,091,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,635. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.