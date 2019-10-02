8,194 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 794.9% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 46.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,326,000 after buying an additional 825,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 271.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 289,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 99.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,356,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,512,000 after buying an additional 164,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.16.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 32,120 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,578,593.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 48,159 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,852,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,784 shares in the company, valued at $18,222,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,526 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,790. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.