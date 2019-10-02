60,801 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,492,000 after buying an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,166,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,983,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,127,000 after purchasing an additional 604,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. 1,050,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

