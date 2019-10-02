$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $140,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140,000.00, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

AUPH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 48,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,173. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $88,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 670.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

