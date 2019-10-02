$406.37 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce $406.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.90 million. Hilltop posted sales of $380.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.83 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

HTH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

In other news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,778 shares in the company, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilltop by 87.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

