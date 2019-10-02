$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $4.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $18.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 118.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after acquiring an additional 167,811 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 13.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 57.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 17,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. 1,671,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,555. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

