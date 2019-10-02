$3.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola European Partners will report full-year sales of $13.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $13.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Coca-Cola European Partners.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 803,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

