$286.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will announce sales of $286.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.40 million. Cable One posted sales of $268.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 target price (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $1,400.00 target price on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.20.

NYSE CABO traded down $14.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,259.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,265.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,151.91. Cable One has a twelve month low of $767.15 and a twelve month high of $1,321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total value of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cable One by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,967,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.