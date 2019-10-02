271,980 Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 271,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Switch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 446.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Switch by 328.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Switch by 8,566.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 595,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Switch Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 170.56, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.