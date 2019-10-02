$249.77 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $249.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.70 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $241.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

HAE traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.53. The stock had a trading volume of 249,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. Haemonetics has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $195,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 50,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,990,926.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,964. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,580,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 959,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

