21,249 Shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

