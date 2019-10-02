$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Hershey posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $153.55. The company had a trading volume of 772,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,527. Hershey has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,600 shares of company stock worth $3,611,368. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

