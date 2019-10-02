1SG (1SG) Price Up 0.3% This Week

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $759,385.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00008744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, 1SG has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00392180 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012142 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000077 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001334 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,989 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official website is 1.sg . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, OEX, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.